“Cash me outside” girl hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale

Boynton Beach rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, spent some time in a hospital in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The 16-year-old became ill on a flight headed to Los Angeles.

She began to suffer severe stomach pain and at the suggestion of her managers left the flight and checked herself into South Florida hospital.

Bregoli’s manager confirmed Monday that the young rapper is “stable” and plans to return to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Bregoli rose to fame on the Dr. Phil show in 2013 when she uttered those famous words, “Cash me ousside how bout dah.”

She now is pursuing a career in music.