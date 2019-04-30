Casting Call for Disney Star Wars Galaxy Edge!

Disney is looking to hire actors to be a part of their team and work in Star Wars Galaxy Edge! The casting call would be for”Savi’s Workshop” located in the Black Spire Outpost. It is an apparel shop which Disney says provides functional clothing suitable for a variety of occasions and worlds. “Gatherers” operate the workshop, and they are experts in helping people design and build lightsabers! They are looking for someone who would be able to lead a structured interactive experience and run the shop. Disney wants someone quirky, mysterious and humorous. The casting call will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 4 p.m. at the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Rehearsal Facility.