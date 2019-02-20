CBS 60 Minutes Correspondent Calls Media “Left Leaning” Propagandists

Mic drop…Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent who was actually raped in a war-zone is now the former chief foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News and 60 minutes.

The discussion of media bias starts two hours and sixteen minutes into the podcast.

“We’ve become political activists in a sense. And some could argue, propagandists, right?” she said about the mainstream media. “The media everywhere is mostly liberal. Not just in the U.S. But in this country, 85 percent of journalists are registered Democrats. So that’s just a fact, right?… So the facts are on the side of what you just stated. Most journalists are left or liberal or Democrat or whatever word you want to give it. I always joke about the other 14 percent were too lazy to register. And there’s maybe one percent that’s on the right.”

“There’s one Fox. And there’s many, many, many more organizations on the left,” she said. “Both sides do terrible things. Both sides lie. Both sides manipulate. Both sides push their point of view. But the problem is the weight of all of these organizations on one side of the political spectrum. When you turn on your computer or you walk past the TV or you see a newspaper headline in the grocery store, if they are all saying the same thing, the weight of that convinces you that it’s true. You don’t question it because everyone is saying it.”

Logan said she used to doubt claims of media bias but now laments the “horseshit” low standards of her fellow journalists.

“You need at least two first-hand sources for something, right?” she said. “Those things help keep your work to a certain standard. Those standards are out the window. I mean, you read one story or another and hear it and it’s all based on one anonymous administration official, former administration official. That’s not journalism. That’s horseshit. Sorry. That is absolute horseshit.