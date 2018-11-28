CDC confirms 116 cases of ‘polio-like’ illness in 31 states

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that there are 116 confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like illness also known as AFM that leads to a sudden onset of paralysis in the United States.

The CDC also says there are now 286 possible cases in the US.

The confirmed 116 cases are ten more than reports from a week ago with an additional 170 possible cases of AFM currently under investigation.

The patients with confirmed AFM are in 31 states, which the CDC has now identified for the first time.

There are 15 cases in Colorado, the state with the highest number, followed by Texas with 14 confirmed cases. Nineteen states have no confirmed cases, and 12 states are reporting only one confirmed case, according to the CDC.

The rare disease has mostly impacted children.

According to the CDC, 90 percent of the 440 people diagnosed since 2014 have been under the age of four.

It is unclear at this time whether there is a higher risk of the disease in the states with more top cases or if state doctors have been better at identifying and reporting patients.

The CDC has encouraged doctors to report cases.

However, there is no requirement for doctors to do so.

Despite the increase in cases the CDC still says that “less than one to two in a million children in the United States will get AFM every year.”