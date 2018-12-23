CDC: Polio-like Illness Adds First Florida Case

According to state and federal health officials, Florida now officially has its first case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) for the year, adding to a record year of cases for the rare, polio-like virus that attacks the nervous system and causes a sudden limb weakness, as well as loss of muscle tone and reflexes.

Officials did not provide any additional information about the case or about the affected individual. However, in October, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that a 3-year-old Jacksonville toddler may have contracted AFM.

The CDC has seen spikes in such cases about every two years since 2014.

On December 14, the CDC reported that it had confirmed 165 cases of AFM across 36 states for the year, with all but five being in children younger than the age of 18.