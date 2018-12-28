Celebrity Christmas Some of our very own artists shared their holiday! Check out family times well spent! View this post on Instagram I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine. Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow. Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours! 🎄 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:41pm PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas everyone – thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! – us❤️ A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Dec 24, 2018 at 9:37pm PST View this post on Instagram I’ve had my hair done, painted finger nails, been sung to, had a bowl of jelly beans like it’s cereal, been to church and now made a dipped Oreo with sprinkles. Merry Christmas Eve y’all. A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on Dec 24, 2018 at 3:49pm PST View this post on Instagram Purry Christmas 💗 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 25, 2018 at 5:14am PST SHARE RELATED CONTENT Post Christmas Star Wars: Galaxy Edge Trailer New Year Countdown Begins! Johnny Depp Leaving Pirates of the Caribbean Gifts and More Gifts! Santa Came!