CEO: Disney+ Will Offer All Content Exclusively

Listen up, Disney and streaming fans.

Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, has announced that the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will include “the entire Disney motion picture library.”

In addition to classic Disney films, subscribers will be able to choose from Pixar and Marvel films, as well as new movies and shows.

However, that also means that other services such as Netflix will no longer carry Disney content on their platforms. In addition, the “Disney vault,” which consisted of limited-edition physical copies of certain Disney movies, will be discontinued as part of the transition.

According to Iger, “The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a ‘vault’ and brought out basically every few years will be on the service. And then, of course, we’re producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded.”

Prices and subscription tiers for Disney+ have yet to be announced. The service is scheduled to launch in late 2019.