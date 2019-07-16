“Chance the Snapper” Caught in Chicago Lagoon

The “terrifying” four-foot The Humboldt Park alligator has been captured according to Chicago Animal Care and Control said in a release.
Officials will release more information about his successful capture overnight and the next steps for him at a press conference.
(Gator after is was caught in Humboldt Park)
On Sunday, animal control officials closed the eastern half of the park and hired an alligator expert from Florida as the search entered its second week. Florida gator expert, Frank Robb, recommended the closures to make the area around the lagoon quiet and free from distractions.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The alligator that eluded authorities for a week in the Humboldt Park lagoon was caught overnight, according to Chicago police. <a href=”https://t.co/VeVJf9i8Jm”>https://t.co/VeVJf9i8Jm</a></p>— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) <a href=”https://twitter.com/chicagotribune/status/1151107852880273408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 16, 2019</a></blockquote>
“The Humboldt Park alligator has captured the imaginations of the entire city of Chicago and beyond and has united residents who have been following this story for the last week,” Chicago Animal Care and Control said in a release. “Officials will inform residents about the plan that led to his successful capture and the next steps for him.”