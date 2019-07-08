Charges Announced in New York Against Billionaire Jeffery Epstein

Federal prosecutors in New York are laying out sex trafficking charges against politically connected billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Epstein forced underage girls to perform sex acts on him at his mansion in Manhattan.

Berman wants Epstein detained until his trial because of his vast resources he is considered a flight risk.

Epstein is charged with creating a network allowing him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

Some of the girls were as young as 14-years-old.

The 66-year-old is alleged to have paid underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages which investigators say they performed nearly naked. He is also charged with then molesting them at homes in Florida and New York.

If you believe you are a victim of Jeffrey Epstein or have any information about his alleged illegal behavior, you are advised to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.