Charter school reinstates paddling to punish students

A Georgia school is going viral after sending consent forms to parents informing them of a new disciplinary procedure.

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics (GSIC) which is a kindergarten through 9th-grade charter school, is reportedly bringing back paddling which is the spanking of a child on the behind with a wooden board used as a form of discipline.

The school’s superintendent Jody Boulineau told WRDW that the policy would go into effect this year with about 100 parents sending back the forms, and one-third of them giving the school consent to paddle their child.

However, he did confirm that the punishment is not obligatory for all students.

“There’s no obligation, it’s not required,” said Boulineau

“A parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure or they can deny consent.”

Furthermore, the school says they will use a three strike policy meaning the paddling does not happen on the first or second offense.

The consent form also highlights the discipline procedure citing that a student will be taken inside an office behind closed doors where the student will place their hands on their knees or a piece of furniture and be struck on the buttocks with the paddle no more than three times.

The controversial form of punishment is not common nowadays but is still legal in Georgia and 19 other states.

