Chase After Armed Carjacking in Fort Lauderdale Ends on I-95 Crash in PBC

A multi-county police chase ended in a rollover crash on I-95 in Palm Beach County when the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control. Both suspects in the pursuit are in custody.

The armed carjacking suspects led police on the pursuit that began in Fort Lauderdale and continued in Palm Beach County.

Police say two men stole the vehicle at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Sunrise Blvd. The suspects then fled the scene heading northbound on I-95.

The pursuit ended after the stolen vehicle rolled over on I-95 at Spanish River Blvd.

