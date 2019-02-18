Rib Round Up 2019 Artist Of The Week: Chase Rice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chasericemusic

Instagram: @chaserice

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChaseRiceMusic

Website: https://www.chaserice.com/

Country music maverick Chase Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, building a loyal fan base across the country through his energetic live shows and gaining the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound.

The Tar Heel State native has inked a new label deal with Broken Bow Records and is putting the finishing touches on his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, in stores November 17. Rice’s debut album Ignite the Night debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, and produced a pair of Top 5 hits, the Platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour 2015, Rice consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his JD and Jesus Tour and Everybody We Know Does Tour, and will launch his 2017 Lambs & Lions Tour this fall.

