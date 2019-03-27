Check Out These ACM Collaborations This Year

 

Can’t wait for the flashback collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs….George Strait and Miranda Lambert! Yes!!

The “non flashback” collaborations include:  Dierks Bentley with Brandi Carlile . . . Eric Church and Ashley McBryde . . . Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne . . . Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson . . . and Kane Brown with R&B singer Khalid.

 

