Check Out These ACM Collaborations This Year

The #ACMawards just got BIGGER with all-star collabs! ✨ @kanebrown_music & @thegr8khalid, @jasonaldean & @kellyclarkson, @dierksbentley & @brandicarlile, + more! PLUS ACM Flashback moments honoring classic country hits return! Tune in Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c LIVE on @cbstv.
Can’t wait for the flashback collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs….George Strait and Miranda Lambert! Yes!!
The “non flashback” collaborations include: Dierks Bentley with Brandi Carlile . . . Eric Church and Ashley McBryde . . . Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne . . . Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson . . . and Kane Brown with R&B singer Khalid.