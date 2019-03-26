Chicago Mayor, Police slam prosecutor for dropping Smollett charges

The Chicago Police Department and city’s mayor are furious after prosecutors dropped all of the charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett on Tuesday.

Prosecutors reportedly told the New York Times they did not exonerate Smollett of faking a hate crime but dropped the charges because they did not consider him a threat to society.

Joe Magats, the top deputy for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, suggested the charges were dropped as part of a deal with Smollett.

Magats told New York Times reporter Julie Bosman, “We didn’t exonerate him.”

Magats added that he stood by the investigation and charges against Smollett, but that officials agreed to drop the case as long as Smollett did community service and forfeited his bond to the city of Chicago.

“Here’s the thing: We work to prioritize violent crime and the drivers of violent crime,” Magats said. “Public safety is our number one priority. I don’t see Jussie Smollett as a threat to public safety.”

Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department held a press conference where the Superintendent and Chicago Mayor rebuked the prosecutor’s decision.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said justice was not served after prosecutors dropped all charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Chicago Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the Empire actor used hate crime laws to advance his career.

Emanuel added Smollett is hiding behind a brokered deal and a whitewash and that he fears victims of hate crimes will be doubted after this case.

“You have a person using hate crime laws that are on the books to protect people who are minorities from violence to then turn around to advance your career, said Mayor Emanuel of Smollett. “Is there no decency?”

Smollett’s lawyers deny brokering a deal, and the actor still affirms his innocence.

All records in the case are sealed, and Smollett was required to forfeit 10k for his previous bail.