We know this is extra, but 🤷‍♀️. Happy #FatTuesday ! pic.twitter.com/N6kflL8USq

RELATED CONTENT

There Is Snow Because It’s Winter!

Win A Trip For Two To the 54th ACM Awards in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan Sings in American Idol Song Association

It’s A ……Tyler & Hayley Hubbard Have A Surprise Gender Reveal On “Ellen”

Rib Round Up Artist Morgan Wallen Performing on the TODAY Show!

ACM Nominations Are Out! Click Here For Full List!