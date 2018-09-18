Child dead, seven injured in Miami car crash

Tuesday, a child is dead and seven others injured after a 3-car crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred around 8: 45 a.m. when a Nissan Maxima was heading south and collided at a two-way stop with a Honda CRV that was heading west and a Nissan Altima that was going east, according to police.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that a girl between the ages of 6 and ten was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a passenger in the SUV.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals following the crash, one of whom was listed as a trauma alert patient, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

The condition of the one trauma alert patient remains unknown as the six other people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

