Child reported missing after father allegedly attacked by three men

Authorities in Texas are currently searching for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped after carjackers knocked her stepfather unconscious.

The incident occurred Friday night near Greens Road and Highway 59.

The girl’s stepfather Vence, told police that he, his 2- year-old son, and the missing child, Maleah Davis, were on their way to pick up Maleah’s mother at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 9:00 pm Friday when he was forced to pull over after hearing a popping noise coming from the vehicle.

When he pulled over, three men in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck also pulled over behind his vehicle.

The men then got out of their vehicle and approached the vehicle Vence was in and began speaking with him.

At one point, one of the men reportedly made a comment about Maleah:

“One of them makes a comment saying that Maleah looks very nice, looks very sweet,” detective Mark Holbrook said.

That’s when one of the men reportedly hit Vence over the head, knocking him unconscious.

Vence told authorities that after that point, he was in and out of conscious, however, he does recall waking up in the suspect’s vehicle on Saturday around 6:00 pm with Maleah and the 1-year-old in tow. He then woke up again on the side of Highway 6 with the 2-year-old. Maleah was nowhere to be found.

After attempting to flag down passing vehicles for help with no success, Vence then walked to the hospital with his 2-year-old where he received treatment and reported the 4-year-old missing. It was 11:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Maleah’s mother also reported her family missing around 6:00 pm Saturday after not being able to get in contact with them from the airport and ultimately having another family member pick her up.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating Maleah and filling in the gaps in the story.

Maleah is described as an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.

It was also reported that Maleah has had several brain surgeries in the past due to a loose piece of skull and requires constant care.