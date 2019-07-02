Child reportedly abducted from local church by mother

Authorities in Miami are currently searching for a 38-year-old woman who reportedly abducted her 7-year-old daughter while the child was at a church.

7-year-old Saniyya Florence were last seen Saturday around 3:00 pm in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue.

Authorities are now searching for her mother, Dynovia Randle.

Randle is described as 5-foot-2, 170 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a short blue dress. Saniyya was last seen in a red jumper.

They may be traveling in a beige Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plate IRW C02.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.