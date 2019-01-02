Child Tumbles into Rhino Exhibit at Florida Zoo

A two-year-old girl is being treated for traumatic injuries after falling into the rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo.
According to zoo officials, the girl was participating in a hands-on experience with the rhinos when the child fell backward between the poles and entered the yard with the animals.
The snout of one rhinoceros made contact with the girl but the rhino involved will not be punished in any way, officials said.
The little girl was rescued by her father. She was flown to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando.
The child’s mother was also taken to an Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

