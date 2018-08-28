Children’s Advil Recalled After Dosage Mislabeling

Pfizer, the company who manufacturers Children’s Advil, is voluntarily recalling one of their products due to a dosage mislabeling that could lead to an accidental overdose.

The product that is being recalled is Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 fluid ounce bottles.

GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0

Lot #: R51129

Expiration Date: 11/20

The company says the measuring cup that is provided with the medicine is labeled in teaspoons but the instructions provided on the label are described in milliliters.

Customers who take too much of the product may experience headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, and blurred vision.

If you have any questions or concerns about the product please call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at (800) 882-3845.

