China Lunar Mission Sends Back Spectacular Moon Images

Never before has far side of the moon’s been explored and now China has landed its first ever lunar probe Thursday in the Von Karman crater, one of the deepest and oldest on the moon.

And the Chinese spacecraft is transmitting never-before-seen close-range images from the far side of the moon.

The rover will be tasked with testing the terrain to uncover clues about how our moon was formed.

The Chang’e 4 lunar explorer is the first craft to land on the side of the moon that always faces away from the Earth.

The lunar rover will carry out mineral and radiation tests. It’s also sent back pictures of the unexplored surface.

The moon has a reddish hue in some of the images, which is reportedly an effect of the lights being used on the mission.