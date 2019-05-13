China to raise tariffs on $60 billion in US goods, vows to ‘never surrender’

China announced Monday that it would raise taxes on $60 billion in American goods beginning June 1st.

On the official Ministry of Finance website, China published a list of U.S. goods that would be hit by tariffs which include more than 5,000 items with taxes of 5% to 25% covering a wide range of U.S. goods including agricultural products but also chemicals, metals, and fabrics.

The post also said they’d would “never surrender” to outside pressure in connection to the escalation between the United States and China that threatens to the global economy.

China’s new tariff action was expected after trade talks in Washington, D.C. broke off Friday, resulting in the Trump administration raising taxes on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods from 10% to 25%.

Despite China’s latest move, President Trump has remained adamant about his decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and warned via Twitter Monday that “China would hurt very badly if they don’t make a deal.”

I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019