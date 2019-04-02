Chinese National Charged After Entering Mar-a-Lago

A woman carrying 2 Chinese passports and a thumb drive containing malware was arrested by federal agents last weekend at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach after giving false statements in order to gain entry Saturday afternoon.

Yujing Zhang presented one of the passports to Secret Service agents station outside the club telling them she wanted to go to the pool.

When the agents were unable to find her name on the guest list a club manager found someone with the same last name on the membership roll and assumed they were related and admitted her.

After wandering around the grounds for sometime, passing several signs posted by the Secret Service warning access in the area was restricted, Zhang was taken by a club staffer to the main reception area where she was questioned by agents.

Zhang told the agents she was at Mar-a-Lago for a U.N. event that night but no such event was on the calendar.

She was taken into custody and a search of her belongings turned up several cellphones, a laptop computer along with an external hard drive and a jump drive containing ‘malicious malware.’

No swimwear was found.

Zhang has been charged in the Southern District of Florida with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The maximum penalty for the charges is up to 5 years in prison and $350,000 in fines.

She claims she was told to travel to Mar-a-Lago to try to speak to members of Trump’s family by her friend ‘Charles’ in Shanghai.