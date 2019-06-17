Chinese Woman Arrested For Sea Turtle Nest Attack on Miami Beach

A Chinese citizen who lives in Michigan is in jail in south Florida for allegedly attacking a sea turtle nest on South Beach.

Miami Beach police say it does not appear any of the eggs was damaged.

Officers and bystanders witnessed 41-year-old Yaqun Lu remove a wooden stake put up to protect the nest and jab at the nest before stomping on it with her bare feet on Saturday.

#MiamiBeach police said officers and bystanders saw 41-year-old Yaqun Lu grab a wooden stake from the roped-off nesting area. She then was seen "jabbing at the #seaturtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet." #RT #SundayMorning #evil https://t.co/6vaO0HLQ5N — S.A.F.E. (@FB_SAFE) June 16, 2019

Sea turtles are protected by both federal and Florida laws, and three species use Miami Beach as a nesting habitat between April and early November.