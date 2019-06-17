Chinese Woman Arrested For Sea Turtle Nest Attack on Miami Beach

A Chinese citizen who lives in Michigan is in jail in south Florida for allegedly attacking a sea turtle nest on South Beach.
Miami Beach police say it does not appear any of the eggs was damaged.
Officers and bystanders witnessed 41-year-old Yaqun Lu remove a wooden stake put up to protect the nest and jab at the nest before stomping on it with her bare feet on Saturday.

Sea turtles are protected by both federal and Florida laws, and three species use Miami Beach as a nesting habitat between April and early November.

