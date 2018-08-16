Chris Lane Laps Around the Sun Tour

Chris Lane has announced he will begin The Laps Around the Sun Tour in October, with finalist Gabby Barrett from American Idol and 11 year old Mason Ramsey. His tour will kick off in Florida, and the last show will be December 15th in Philadelphia. The first few dates of his tour are as follows:

Oct. 12 – Gulf Breeze, Fla. @ Flounder’s Pensacola Beach

Oct. 13 – Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah

Oct. 18 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 19 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

For the remainder of the dates and VIP Packages you can visit Chris Lane Website!

http://iamchrislane.com/#tourdates