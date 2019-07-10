Chris Young Opens ‘Chris Young Cafe’ To Help Aspiring Musicians/Technicians At MTSU

Chris Young is continuing his support of music education by opening a café at the college he once attended.

The Chris Young Café will open in the fall at Middle Tennessee State University, the school Young attended prior to winning Nashville Star in 2005.

The recently renovated cafe, previously known as the Cyber Cafe, is a community dining space with two raised platform stages to provide a learning and practice space for aspiring musicians and technicians daily, while providing nightly entertainment such as a performance venue for musicians, radio broadcasts, comedy shows and more.