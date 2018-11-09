Christine Blasey Ford facing death threats, still hasn’t returned to work

The woman who testified that Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school, sparking a sharp divide in the Senate, has been unable to return to work and requires private security amid ongoing threats, according to her lawyers.

“Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue,” said Ford’s lawyers, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich, in a statement to NPR.

Kavanaugh adamantly denied the allegations about the assault and went on to win confirmation in the Senate while Christine Blasey Ford is still working to get her life back on track, her lawyers say.

According to Ford’s GoFundMe page, the college professor has had to move four times in the last month, citing that her family’s “movements are limited even with security, and the threats are ongoing.”

Furthermore, she wrote “the costs for security, housing, transportation, and other related expenses are much higher than we anticipated and they do not show signs of letting up. Funds received via this account will be used to help us pay for these mounting expenses.”

Ford came forward with the sexual-assault allegations against Justice Kavanaugh in September of this year and quickly became the center of public controversy.

She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sep. 27 about the alleged assault and has since been in the eye of the public.

