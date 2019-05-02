Church of Scientology Cruise Ship Quarantined in St. Lucia Over Measles Case

A cruise ship was quarantined in St. Lucia after a health official confirmed a case of measles onboard. On Thursday, Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James, the nation’s chief medical officer said that passengers and crew were not allowed to leave the ship.

The highly contagious disease, which can be prevented by a common vaccination, is in the midst of its largest outbreak in the United States in several years, with several hundred cases recently reported. The quarantine impacted close to 300 passengers and crew aboard a ship called the Freewinds, a 440-foot Caribbean-based ship owned and managed by the Church of Scientology. According to the church’s description, the ship is “a religious retreat ministering the most advanced level of spiritual counseling in the Scientology religion.”

In January, St. Lucia said the Island was free of local transmission of measles since 1990. On Thursday, St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness said it was providing the measles vaccine to people on the ship. The measles disease can spread when an infected person sneezes, coughs and/or breathes.