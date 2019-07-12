City of West Palm Beach Makes Push to Prevent Texting and Driving

The city of West Palm Beach and West Palm Beach Police are reminding drivers about the new texting and driving law.

Watch press conference with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James here.

It went into effect on July 1, but citations won’t be issued until next January.

Right now, everyone’s in a warning period.

Police teamed up with the city to launch a Vision Zero Safety team.

They will focus on three critical intersections in the city:

Broadway between 36th and 59th Street.

Palm Beach Lakes between Dixie and Village.

Okeechobee Boulevard between Dixie and Indian Road.