Clematis By FRIGHT Is This Thursday!

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (October 12, 2018) The City of West Palm Beach is encouraging all ghosts, goblins, witches, superheroes, and more, to grab their costumes and head downtown for a not-so-scary Halloween celebration. The frightfully fun event is free and includes hay rides, face painting, and a costume contest for all ages and pets, with a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes. A family-friendly event, Clematis by Fright is a frightful twist on the weekly Clematis by Night concert series. In addition to festive activities for the entire family, the evening will also feature live music by Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus. With a mission to get visitors moving, Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus will play rockabilly and swing favorites all night long. Clematis by Fright takes place on the Great Lawn in downtown West Palm Beach, just west of Flagler Drive on North Clematis Street, on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“Halloween is such a fun time for families,” said City of West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “I love that we offer a fun, free and safe way for families to celebrate. It is events like this that bring our neighbors and neighborhoods together, which creates a strong sense of community.”

Activities will be located on the Great Lawn, where kids can safely trick-or-treat with a free Halloween bag provided by Clematis by Night. The bag will be available for pick up near the Haunted Hallows area, while supplies last. Candy will be provided by approximately twenty nonprofit organizations and local businesses. Additional activities include a caricaturist, balloon twisters, and more.

Guests are encouraged to flaunt their most creative costumes for a chance to win big prizes. The contest includes categories for kids, adults, couples, families and pets. Registration for the contest begins at 6:00 p.m., and contestants must be present to win. The kid and family categories start at 7:00 p.m., and the adult, couple and pet categories start at 8:00 p.m., all at the Lake Pavilion, which is located at 101 S. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The children’s competition has several categories, broken down by age, from infants to age 15. Prizes will also be awarded to the adult costume winners for first, second and third places and for the best overall costume for couples. A total of more than $7,000 in prizes are on the line. Prizes include tickets to top area attractions, hotel stays, concerts, local restaurants, and much more.

“Clematis by Fright is one of our most popular annual events,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “From trick-or-treating in the Haunted Hallows, playing ghoulish games, to enjoying enchanted hay rides, we help families from all over South Florida get a jump on their Halloween. We encourage everyone to come out – and dress up! As with every year, there are some exciting prizes on the line.”

Clematis by Night, affectionately referred to as the “hot spot to chill,” has been an entertainment staple in West Palm Beach for more than 20 years. The free, weekly outdoor concert series features live performances by the area’s best bands, delicious food and drinks for purchase, and an unmatched ambiance along the waterfront. Clematis by Fright is sponsored by The Palm Beach Post, X102.3, Sunny 107.9, 97.9 WRMF, 103.1 WIRK, Beats 96.3, 850 WFTL, Fox Sports 640 AM, AT&T Mobility and the Marriott West Palm Beach.

For visitors not arriving by broom, convenient parking is available in two City of West Palm Beach garages, Banyan, on the corner of Banyan Blvd. and Olive Ave., and Evernia, on the corner of Evernia St. and Olive Ave. The City’s garages are just a few blocks away from the action. Additionally, the City’s fun and free trolley has several stops near Clematis by Fright.

For more information about Clematis by Fright or the City of West Palm Beach’s other free community events, please visit www.wpb.org/events or call (561) 822-1515. For news and updates, follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

