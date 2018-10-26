CMA Award Performances

Some artists have been announced that will perform at this years CMA Awards on November 14th. Some of the acts will be Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dan and Shay, Old Dominion, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini! More artists will be announced as we get closer to the date so keep an eye out! Along with performances, awards will be given out for Entertainer of the Year, Female and Male Vocalist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year to just name a few. You can catch the CMA Awards on ABC starting at 8pm with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting the event!