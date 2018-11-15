CMA Winners

Entertainer of the Year : Keith Urban
Single of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
New Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Album of the Year: Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Music Video of the Year: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
Musical Event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally, Guitar
Looks like Brooke took the win, with 3 right! Jose got 2 picks right and Jubal matched 1! Congratulations to all the winners and much success in the future!