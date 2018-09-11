CMT To Honor ONLY Females At The 2018 ‘Artists Of The Year’ Event

Let’s here it for the girls!

This years CMT Artists of the Year will highlight the leading ladies of country music.

The honorees are, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

The special airs Oct. 17 at 8p on CMT.

