This years CMT Artists of the Year honorees will also be performing!

The ALL-female honorees including: Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Hillary Scott, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild.

Along with Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, Alison Krauss, the Pistol Annies, Brandi Carlile and others will also hit the stage at the Artists of the Year ceremony, Oct. 17 in Nashville.