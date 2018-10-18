CNN Senate Debate Cancelled Post Hurricane Michael

The last scheduled debate in Florida’s U.S. Senate race is off due to mother nature.
CNN says the two campaigns could not agree on a new date after a debate planned for Tuesday of this week in Tampa was canceled because of Hurricane Michael.
The candidates are blaming each other.

Republican challenger Rick Scott accuses incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson of ducking him, while Nelson says Scott refused to debate before early voting begins October 22nd and is trying to avoid questions about his blind trust.

