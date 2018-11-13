CNN Sues President Over Jim Acosta’s White House Press Pass Suspension

No access, no job essentially and now CNN wants reporter Jim Acosta’s access to the White House restored and is seeking legal remedy.
Cnn is filing a lawsuit against President Trump.

The lawsuit comes after the White House suspended Acosta’s press pass last week, accusing him of putting his hands on a White House intern when she tried to take away his microphone during a press conference. CNN has denied the allegation that Acosta accosted the intern.

