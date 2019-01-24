CNN’s Jim Acosta writing book on Trump administration

Jim Acosta who is the chief White House correspondent for CNN is writing a book about the Trump administration and its relationship with the media.

The Harper imprint of HarperCollins Publishers made the announcement Thursday, saying the book will be titled, “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.”

“Acosta, the most visible member of the media branded an ‘enemy of the people’ by President Trump, exposes the tumultuous and dangerous realities of the current White House and its war on truth and the first amendment,” Harper said in its announcement. “Going inside the briefing room and onto Air Force One with the White House press corps, Acosta reveals the conversations, battles, and near-constant conflict that define life for a media working to hold the Trump administration accountable for its actions and its words.”

Donald Trump and his administration have had a strained relationship with the media throughout his presidency.

In November, the White House stripped Acosta of his media credentials after he refused to relinquish his microphone at a press conference.

However, CNN sued, and a federal judge ruled in the network’s favor, restoring Acosta’s credentials.

This week President Trump took to Twitter to address the decrease of White House briefings citing unfair treatment of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders by the “certain members of the press.”

Related content:

The book is expected to be released June 11.