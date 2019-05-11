CO school shooting suspects expected to be charged next week

Formal charges are expected next week against two Colorado teens accused of killing one classmate and wounding eight others at their Denver area charter school.

Eighteen-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Maya McKinney are being held without bond in connection to Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Maya who identifies as male is known in the community as ‘Alec.’

Investigators believe the suspects smashed into a locked gun cabinet at one of their parents’ homes and later used the weapons to open fire on their classmates.

Classmate, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting, and eight others were injured.

The pair also reportedly sprayed painted an explicative and the numbers 666 on one of their parents’ vehicle’s and tried to set it on fire in an attempt to make it look like their actions were a result of bullying.

Alec McKinney’s father was jailed for a weapons offense and domestic violence before being deported to Mexico, according to reports.

Both suspects are due back in court on May 15th to face murder and attempted murder charges.

Prosecutors have until 10 am next Wednesday to determine which charges to pursue against the two shooting suspects.

District attorney George Brauchler said he ‘hasn’t decided whether to file adult charges against McKinney, whose age is the youngest at which Colorado law allows prosecutors to file adult charges without a ‘judge’s review.

The attack happened less than a month after the 20th anniversary of the deadly Columbine High School shooting in nearby Littleton, Colorado.