CO students walk out of school shooting vigil after politicians call for gun-control

Wednesday evening, students in Colorado walked out of a vigil for the victim of the recent shooting at the STEM school after two politicians took the stage and called for gun control.

The students later returned, took the microphone and said they did not want their trauma to be used to promote gun control.

“We are pretty much really mad because they turned us into politics about gun control when we came here to respect our brother Kendrick who gave his life for us.” A male student said. “We are people, not a statement.”

The two Democrats who spoke at the vigil were Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for president, and Rep. Jason Crow, whose congressional district includes STEM.

About 2,000 people packed a high school gym Wednesday night to remember 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who was shot and killed while charging one of the shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

Authorities credited Castillo and two other students for stopping the attack.

Eight other students were injured in the shooting.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which helped to organize the vigil, later released a statement apologizing for offending the grieving students.