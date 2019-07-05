Coal billionaire Chris Cline, 6 others die in helicopter crash

U.S. coal billionaire Chris Cline, 60, was killed with six others in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

The flight was headed from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale when the helicopter went missing, shortly after its departure, according to Bahamian authorities.

Bahamian police said locals later found the crash site two miles off Grand Cay.The cause of the crash has not yet been determined as an investigation with civil aviation authorities is underway.

According to a Facebook post by West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins, Cline’s daughter also may have been one of the seven passengers who died in the crash.

Cline is the only victim who has been identified at this time.

Cline began working in the coal mining industry in 1980at the age of 22, according to The New York Times.

The West Virginia native founded the Cline Group in 1990, an energy development group, and Foresight Energy in 2006, the Times reported.

He was also a well-known philanthropist and donor to the Republican party and reportedly donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s inauguration event a few years back.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Jerome A. Gilbert, president of Cline’s alma mater Marshall University took to social media to mourn his sudden death.

Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire – Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Our hearts are heavy with the terrible news this evening of the passing of prominent Son of Marshall Chris Cline. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University. I am praying for his family. — President Gilbert (@MarshalluPres) July 5, 2019

This story is developing.