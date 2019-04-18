Coast Guard Offloads $62.5 Million Worth of Drugs in South Florida

U.S. Coast Guard officers in Broward had a busy Thursday, as they offloaded about $62.5 million worth of marijuana and cocaine at Port Everglades.

The agency issued a statement that the drugs, which were seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, arrived in Florida on Thursday morning aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bear.

According to officials, the stash contains around 14,000 pounds of marijuana and 3,660 pounds of cocaine.

Lieutenant Commander Andrew Dennelly, executive officer of the Cutter Bear, said, “I could not be prouder of this crew’s accomplishments, and of the entire interagency and allied team that continue to stand the watch in an effort to stem the efforts of smugglers that seek to destabilize the western hemisphere while they line their pockets.”

Officials have not yet released other information regarding the operation.