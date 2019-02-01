Coast Guard Responds to Downed Aircraft Near Palm Beach County

The U.S Coast guard is currently responding to a report of a downed aircraft just outside of Palm Beach county.

According to the report, the aircraft went down 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

It is unclear what caused the aircraft to go down or how many people where on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.

