Coast Guard Responds to Downed Aircraft Near Palm Beach County

The U.S Coast guard is currently responding to a report of a downed aircraft just outside of Palm Beach county.

UPDATE: #BreakingNews The @USCG is responding to a downed Piper N3016L aircraft 23 miles east of Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/UKrkas0HF1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 1, 2019

According to the report, the aircraft went down 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

It is unclear what caused the aircraft to go down or how many people where on board at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.