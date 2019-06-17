Coast Guard searches for missing fishing captain

Authorities in Fort Pierce are currently searching for a 31-year-old fishing captain who disappeared after falling off of a boat around 2:57 a.m Sunday.

The incident occurred about 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral.

According to the incident report, crew members of the Day Boat Too, owned by Day Boat Seafood, LLC contacted authorities when they noticed that Russell Minor around 6:30 am to report that they were missing one of their crew members.

The U.S Coast Guard began searching for Minor around 6:30 am Sunday using both rescue boats and helicopters.

“The search is on-going and there are no plans to suspend the search at this time,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. “District 7 has been in contact with the next of kin.”

A manager of Day Boat Seafood, LLC told WPTV that Minor is a contractor working for the company which owns the oldest fishing dock in the county and is the largest pelagic fish catcher in the county.