Coast Guard Suspends Search for Cruise Ship Passenger

The U.S. Coast Guard announced late Saturday that it has suspended its search for a missing cruise ship passenger who reportedly went overboard off the coast of South Florida.

Authorities believe that 26-year-old Thomas McElahny, a Carnival Victory passenger, went overboard early Friday morning.

According to Commander David Aldous, the Coast Guard’s 7th District search and rescue mission coordinator, “I have been in contact with members of Mr. McElhany’s family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them. Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

The search, which included crews from Miami and Key West, covered about 2,086 miles in 32 hours.