Coast Guardsman Shoots Family, Self in Miami

A man who serves in the U.S. Coast Guard allegedly shot and killed his wife as well as the couple’s 7-year-old son, and shot and critically injured their 8-year-old daughter, before committing suicide at their home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday, according to police.

Reports say that John Stanley Presnar was arguing with his wife.

A news release from Miami-Dade Police states, “When the subject started shooting, his wife told her mother to run out of the house and call for help. Once uniformed officers arrived, they entered the home and discovered the wife and their seven year old son deceased from apparent gunfire.”

The news release continued:

“The subject was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their eight year old daughter was also shot, but found alive. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the young girl to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in critical condition.”

According to Miami’s WPLG-TV, Presnar was an Electronics Technician 1st Class based at the Guard Base Miami Beach station. He had served in the Coast Guard since March of this year.