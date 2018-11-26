Cockroaches and Ears Don’t Go Well Together

The I’m a Celebrity… Extra Camp star Joe Swash checked in to his local hospital Sunday after a cockroach was inside his ear. Even having to wait a while to be seen, the doctors told Swash he would have to see a specialist as they could not remove the insect. Doctors explained the bugs are attracted to the smell of ear wax and can live for as long as a week without food or water. If you ever feel like a insect is in your ear, be sure not to scratch as you can push the insect deeper in your ear and the bacteria from the bug can cause infections. Have you ever had something crawling in your ear?