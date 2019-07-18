Cohen, Trump hush money probe ends, Unredacted docs released

Federal prosecutors are releasing unredacted search warrants in the case against Donald Trump’s ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen in New York.

The information includes details about Cohen’s hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 election.

Both women have alleged affairs with Trump, claims that the President has denied.

The warrants also cite a series of calls in October 2016 between Trump, Cohen and Trump aide Hope Hicks.

The phone calls were about efforts to keep Daniels from going public before the election.

Cohen is serving a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to tax fraud, banking fraud, and campaign finance violations.

Cohen has insisted that he made the hush money payments at Trump’s direction.