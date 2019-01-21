Cold Weather Coming to South Florida: How Low Will It Go?

The coldest temperatures of the year are heading to South Florida. Broward County has already declared a cold weather emergency Sunday night through Monday morning. Gusty winds will make conditions hazardous on the waters. Temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected in the Lake Okeechobee region.

The cold weather comes in addition to Winter Storm Harper, which has already put a wrench in travel plans for many. Major flight delays and cancellations are expected at many major northeast airports.