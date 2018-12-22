Cold weather for the weekend, just in time for Christmas

No snow is headed to South Florida but expect temperatures to stay in the mid to low 60s with temperatures dropping again in the upper 40’s tonight. Winds will begin to decrease today as an area of low pressure moves east into the Atlantic, and the sunny skies will continue to brighten the day. Our winds will veer to the NE on Sunday, warming temps into the low 70s during the afternoon. Dry weather is expected all the way through Christmas on Tuesday. High temps will warm to 76 degrees on Christmas Day, and into the low 80s by the end of the week.

