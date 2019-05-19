College Graduation Speaker Pledges to Pay Off Students’ Debt

A billionaire technology investor and philanthropist made a surprise announcement during his commencement speech to graduates of a Georgia college on Sunday morning.

Robert F. Smith, this year’s commencement speaker at Morehouse College in Atlanta, says that he is going to provide grants that will wipe out the entire student debt – around $40 million – of this year’s graduating class at the school.

The businessman told the nearly 400 graduating seniors at the all-male historically black college, “On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus. This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.”

The caveat? Smith says that he expects the recipients to “pay it forward,” and he hopes that “every class has the same opportunity going forward.”

"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans!" -Robert F. Smith told the graduating Class of 2019 @RFS_Vista #MorehouseGrad2019 pic.twitter.com/etG8JhVA46 — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 19, 2019

Smith, who was given an honorary doctorate during the ceremony, had already announced that he planned to give $1.5 million to the school.

He is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data, and technology-driven companies.